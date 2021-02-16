Short Interest in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Drops By 23.4%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 229,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in US Foods by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

