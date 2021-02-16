Short Interest in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Grows By 25.5%

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 14th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $621,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $106,889 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valvoline by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 287,561 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 593,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 162,567 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,950. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

