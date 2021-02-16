Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Grows By 27.4%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 14th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBLT opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

