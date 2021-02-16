Short Interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Decreases By 22.6%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 14th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERU. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

VERU stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,100. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

