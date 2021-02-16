Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Drops By 25.0%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NASDAQ:CDC opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $56.76.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.