Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Drops By 25.0%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

