Short Interest in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Grows By 31.7%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 14th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Westwater Resources by 710.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,223 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Westwater Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWR stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

