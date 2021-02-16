Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Decreases By 22.1%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

