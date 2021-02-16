Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Increases By 33.0%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WTKWY opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $92.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

