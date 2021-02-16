Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Increases By 33.0%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WTKWY opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $92.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

