Short Interest in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Drops By 21.9%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 866,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $170.98.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $94,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,901.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,789 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,315 in the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in World Acceptance by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.