Short Interest in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Decreases By 25.9%

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 4,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,112. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $105.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,687. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.