SHPING Trading 40.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $197,311.44 and approximately $24,810.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

SHPING (SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

