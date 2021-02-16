Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Sibanye Stillwater stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. 141,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,863.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,909 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

