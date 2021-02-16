Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sibanye Stillwater traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 83583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $21,347,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,909 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,207 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $4,339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after acquiring an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,863.00 and a beta of 1.49.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

