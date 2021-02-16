SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,878.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $17,878.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,899.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.57 or 0.03558295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.56 or 0.00425980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $703.65 or 0.01410147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00477251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.35 or 0.00465631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00310764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00029407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002768 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,985,146 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

