Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) (CVE:SIE) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.17

Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) (CVE:SIE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 4463125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.96 million and a PE ratio of -12.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

