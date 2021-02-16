Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Trading Up 7.2%

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 2,984,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,369,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

The company has a market cap of $423.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sientra by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sientra by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sientra by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

