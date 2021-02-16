Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading Down 10%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) shares fell 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.97. 2,471,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 698,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $483.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in Sierra Metals by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

