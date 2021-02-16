Sierra Wireless (SW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of C($0.51) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SW opened at C$23.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$871.66 million and a PE ratio of -14.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.75. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$91,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at C$437,884.64. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,900.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

