Sierra Wireless (SWIR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $688.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

