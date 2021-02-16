Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.50

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 31607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIFY shares. TheStreet raised Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Sify Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

