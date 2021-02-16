Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Signature Bank worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $181.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $214.04 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $217.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

