Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,082 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,127.82 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,872.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,684.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

