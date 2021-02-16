Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,842 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $353.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average of $361.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

