Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.09 and its 200 day moving average is $214.43. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.