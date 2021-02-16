Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Shares of COP opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

