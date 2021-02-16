Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,794 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,572. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

