Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

