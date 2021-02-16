Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,072 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000. Walmart makes up about 3.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 91.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,836 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.5% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 54,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

WMT stock opened at $145.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.