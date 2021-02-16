Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,558 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,019,000 after acquiring an additional 514,405 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,388,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,178,000 after acquiring an additional 169,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

