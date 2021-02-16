Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

