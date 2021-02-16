Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 89,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.15. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.