Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day moving average is $185.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

