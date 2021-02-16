Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 2.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 518,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,514,000 after acquiring an additional 778,431 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.39.

