Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 31,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $328.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,401 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

