Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 70.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

NYSE:SIG opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

