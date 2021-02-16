Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Up 12.3%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $54.92. 416,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 718% from the average session volume of 50,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $394.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

