Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.40

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 735231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.