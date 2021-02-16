Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

SSLLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

SSLLF stock opened at $175.42 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $175.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.07 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

