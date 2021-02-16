Silver Crest Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 23rd

Silver Crest Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 23rd. Silver Crest Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Silver Crest Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SLCRU opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Silver Crest Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

About Silver Crest Acquisition

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

