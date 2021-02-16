Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Up 7.1%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.92. Approximately 166,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 192,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34.

In related news, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jonathan Piazza bought 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

