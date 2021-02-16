SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading 15.7% Higher

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) traded up 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.16. 239,927 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 72,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

