Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.10

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $183.10 and last traded at $182.33, with a volume of 13139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.83 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

