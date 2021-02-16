Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s share price rose 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 9,009,239 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 3,293,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 192.42% and a negative net margin of 186.24%.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.