Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) were down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $152.50 and last traded at $152.50. Approximately 1,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.40.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks, Engines, and Finance.

