Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.11. Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 14,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.00 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

About Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. Its principal assets are private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the hydrocarbon resources of VMM 37 Block, which covers 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

