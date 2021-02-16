SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 12-Month High at $149.78

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.78 and last traded at $149.78, with a volume of 826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,494 shares in the company, valued at $11,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $410,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,535,762.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 76.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $8,470,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

