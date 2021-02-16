Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.75

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.71, with a volume of 11358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

Several research firms have commented on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

