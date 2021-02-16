Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.95

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVKEF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

