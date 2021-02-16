Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 7.1% Higher

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $39.79. 4,783,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 6,890,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,621,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,732,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.