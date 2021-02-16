Skycoin (SKY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.38 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 148.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $2.77 or 0.00005679 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $55.45 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.00263523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00074178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.39 or 0.00412515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00187080 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.